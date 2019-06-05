{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Ruth Mooney, 100, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born January 5, 1919.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at the Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.

A complete obituary will appear in the June 12 issue of the Democrat News.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

Celebrate
the life of: Ruth Mooney
