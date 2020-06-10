You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ryan Matthew Carver
0 comments

Ryan Matthew Carver

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Ryan Matthew Carver, 28, of St. Louis, formerly of Farmington, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. He was born in Crystal City, Missouri November 12, 1991, to Bryan Carver and Carla (Whitener) Carver.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents John W. Carver, Jaqueline (Sarsch) Carver, B.D. Whitener and Dathine (White) Whitener and his aunt Cleora Chase.

Ryan is survived by his mother, Carla Carver and fiancé Barry Cartwright, of Round Lake Beach, IL and his father, Bryan and wife Kim Carver of Fredericktown; brothers Caleb Carver and Adam Carver of Fredericktown and his loving canine companion and friend "Reeses." He is also survived his grandmother Mary Spade Whitener of Olivehurst, CA and by his aunts and uncles, Bob and Barbara Seper of San Antonio, TX, Richard and Carolyn MacMootry of San Diego, CA, Thomas Chase of Swansea, IL, Jim and Nancy Dismuke of Fredericktown, Rick Spade of Olivehurst, Doug and Denise Kinnerson of Woodward, OK, Denny and Beverly Whitener of Fredericktown, and Larry and Wendy Whitener of Waukegan, IL, and his church family of Jubilee Community Church along with many cousins, family and friends.

Ryan was a graduate of Herculaneum High School. He was an active member of Jubilee Community Church in St. Louis and loved participating in their community outreach program to help others. He enjoyed spending time being creative doing computer graphic design and drawing.

A memorial service was held Saturday, June 6, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home officiated by Dr. Bryan Moore and Pastor Andy Krumsieg. Burial was in Barber-Whitener Cemetery at Twelve Mile. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made in care of Follis & Sons Funeral Home for Jubilee Community Church.

follisandsonsfh.com/

To plant a tree in memory of Ryan Carver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News