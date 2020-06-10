Ryan Matthew Carver

Ryan is survived by his mother, Carla Carver and fiancé Barry Cartwright, of Round Lake Beach, IL and his father, Bryan and wife Kim Carver of Fredericktown; brothers Caleb Carver and Adam Carver of Fredericktown and his loving canine companion and friend "Reeses." He is also survived his grandmother Mary Spade Whitener of Olivehurst, CA and by his aunts and uncles, Bob and Barbara Seper of San Antonio, TX, Richard and Carolyn MacMootry of San Diego, CA, Thomas Chase of Swansea, IL, Jim and Nancy Dismuke of Fredericktown, Rick Spade of Olivehurst, Doug and Denise Kinnerson of Woodward, OK, Denny and Beverly Whitener of Fredericktown, and Larry and Wendy Whitener of Waukegan, IL, and his church family of Jubilee Community Church along with many cousins, family and friends.