Ryder Thomas Thele, 16, of Patton, Missouri, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, surrounded by his family. Ryder was born October 18, 2006 to Thomas "Tommy" and Chasity Thele. He was Baptized on December 17, 2006 at St. Maurus Catholic Church, his Godparents are Erica and Josh Mayfield.

Ryder is survived by his parents; his sister and best friend Kenna Thele; grandparents Tom and Debbie Thele and Gary "Butch" and Pam Wilfong; great grandparents Donna Brotherton, Marilyn Thele, George Blattel, Diane Jones, Judy Wilfong and Kenny, and Ida Buerck; aunts and uncles Heather and Shawn Buerck, Erica and Josh Mayfield, and Derrick and Becca Wilfong; first cousins, Everett, Jaylen, Oakley, Duel, Jack, and Daus; girlfriend, Kristin Statler, and numerous great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great grandpas, Jack Brotherton, Dan Jones, and Gary Wilfong Sr.; and great aunt Jessie Wilfong.

Ryder was a Sophomore at Meadow Heights High School and was involved in a variety of clubs and sports throughout his school years.

Ryder was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt deer, turkey, duck, rabbit and squirrels and he especially enjoyed hunting when he was doing it with his dad, his papas and his uncles. He loved to go fishing and riding dirt bikes, four wheelers and side by sides.

He loved working on the family farm. Spending time with his family, friends and girlfriend brought him true joy, and he enjoyed having fun and hanging out with his buddies and cousins.

Funeral Mass was December 17, 2022 at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle with Fr. Patrick Christopher officiating. Burial was at Post Oak Cemetery in Patton.

Memorials contributions can be given to The Ryder Thele Scholarship Fund, Post Oak Cemetery Fund or St. Maurus Cemetery Fund.