Try 1 month for 99¢
Obits

Salena Rose Alfaro, 76, of Bonne Terre, died January 11, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1942 in Chicago, the daughter of William Clyde and Mildred Lucille (Ballard) Burke.

Salena was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Joseph E. Alfaro, whom she married July 9, 1961; and brothers William Burke, Bobby Gene Hood, Franklin Burke, and Robert Burke.

Salena is survived by children Joseph (Ronett) Alfaro, William (Cynthia) Alfaro, Salena Kaye Condray, Deanna Velders, and Daniel (Kelly) Alfaro; brothers Rick (Betty) Burke and Joe (Debbie) Burke; sisters Jeanette Bolin, Diana (Larry) Sanders, and Nola (Rhodney) Phillips; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Alfaro was of the Christian Faith, and enjoyed painting, showing dogs, horses, bingo, and dancing.

Funeral services were Thursday, January 17, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Graveside service was Friday, January 18, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Salena Rose Alfaro
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments