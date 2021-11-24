 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Samantha Jean DeShaney

  • 0
Obits

Samantha Jean DeShaney, 55, died Sunday, November 14, 2021, at her home near Fredericktown. She was born June 4, 1966, in St. Louis, a daughter of Patricia Jean Bates.

She is preceded in death by her mother and one sister.

She is survived by son Josh DeShaney of Dallas, North Carolina; brother Edgar Harrington of Farmington; sister Ann Merriman of Jackson, Missouri; two grandsons and numerous cousins and friends. 

Samatha worked at Tinnin Garment in Fredericktown for several years.

A graveside service was held Friday, November 19, 2021, at Libertyville Christian Cemetery near Fredericktown with Brother Raymond Michael officiating.

wilson-funeral-home.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News