Samuel William "Sam" Holbrook, 33, died Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home in Farmington. He was born April 20, 1988 in Fredericktown, a son of William Herbert “Rusty” and Letha Marie (Tooman) Holbrook.

Mr. Holbrook married Amanda Kaye Watkins August 18, 2012 in Desloge, Missouri. She survives at the home.

Mr. Holbrook is also survived by son Alexander Michael Holbrook of Farmington; father Rusty Holbrook of Fredericktown mother – Letha Tooman of Greenville; sister Tasha Holbrook of Suisun City, California and grandmother Lettie Holbrook of Fredericktown.

Sam was a United States Army veteran He earned several medals including the National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. He had worked at the Farmington Civic Center and enjoyed target shooting, running and being with his friends and family. He attended the New Beginnings Worship Centre in Farmington.

Funeral services were Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Timothy Morgan officiating. Interment was in the Revelle Cemetery in Cherokee Pass.

