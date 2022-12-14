Sandra Kay Tesreau, 77, died Monday, December 12, 2022 in Fredericktown. She was born August 5, 1945 in Ironton, Missouri, the daughter of Everett and Naomi (Wengler) Seabaugh.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents.

Sandra is survived by her husband Floyd G. Tesreau whom she married December 10, 2022 in Fredericktown; sons Floyd (Cam) Tesreau, Jr. and Bobby Tesreau; grandchildren Chelsea (Cody) Edmond, Corey (Tiffany) Tesreau and Brandon Tesreau; and great grandchildren Carter Edmond, Chloe Edmond, Callie Edmond, Navy Tesreau and Hayes Tesreau.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with John Kennedy officiating.