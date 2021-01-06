Sandra Lynn Jaroszewski, 58, of Marquand, died Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Southbrook Nursing Center in Farmington. She was born February 23, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of William Edward and Mary Lou (Kozinski) Jaroszewski.

She is preceded in death by her father; son Casey Suczynski; and two brothers – Thomas and James Jaroszewski.

Survivors include son Steven Jaroszewski of Fredericktown; mother Mary Jaroszewski of Marquand; brothers David (Patty) Jaroszewski of Marquand, Jonathon (Linda) Jaroszewski of Justice, Illinois and William Jaroszewski of Florida; and granddaughters Skylar Jaroszewski, Ryley Jaroszewski and Trynnity Matlock.

Sandra enjoyed cooking, knitting and spending time with her family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Marquand.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Doris-Jaroszewski Family cemetery in Marquand with Derrick Meek officiating.

