Sandra Lynne “Sandy” Lewis, 61, died Friday, March 25, 2022. She was born April 7, 1961, to Delores Glover.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Elsie Mckean.

She married Earl Lewis of Fredericktown, March 23, 1985, in Sullivan, Missouri.

Survivors include children Laura (Andy) Michael of Fredericktown, Amanda (Justin) Davis of Foristell, Missouri, Kelly (Holden) Meracle of Arcadia Valley, Missouri, Joshua (Paige Graham) of Sullivan, Missouri, and McKenzie (Kevin) Ross of Fredericktown; grandchildren Liam and Aubree Michael, Timmy, Brooke, Madison, and Austin Davis, Logan Meracle and Ellie Ross; father-in-law Glen McKean of Cabool, Missouri; brother Ron Glover; niece Shanan Glover; and nephew Justin Glover.

Sandy enjoyed many things in her life such as planting flowers, bird watching from her front porch, word search puzzles and watching her favorite wrestling shows, but most of all her favorite hobby was spoiling her grandchildren. She was looking forward to the arrival of her ninth grandchild, a baby girl to be named Cambria.

Sandy will be greatly missed by her family and close friends and will always be in their hearts.

Services were held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Michael officiating. A private interment may be held at a later date.

