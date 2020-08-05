× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sarabeth Ann Repp, 68, of Farrar, Missouri, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born January 23, 1952, in Ironton, Missouri, “Beth” was the daughter of Otto Leonard and Anna Mae Tinsley Simmons.

Before marrying Gary Charles Repp on January 25, 1970, she attended Fredericktown High School.

Mrs. Repp was preceded in death by sons Kristopher and Gary Shanon Repp.

Loving survivors include her husband, Gary Repp of Farrar; children Melisa of Frohna, Levi of Altenburg, and Amanda (Keith) of Altenburg; grandchildren Elizabeth, John, Brent, Dessaray, Paul, Coltin, Kris, Destiny, Shanon, and Dakota; and seven great-grandbabies Kiarra, Emmalynn, Bella, Gigi, Sophia, Christopher, and Mary.

Her true joys in life were making memories with her family. She was a loving wife of 50 years. She and Gary traveled the world. Some of the places included Germany, Alaska, and Hawaii. But her favorite place was the mountains of Colorado.

She was a tender, loving mother; a giving granny; a devoted teacher of 30 years. Her teaching journey began with fourth grade in Marquand, and the beginning were her most fond years. Many hearts have been touched throughout the years. She retired from Altenburg Public School.