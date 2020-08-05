Sarabeth Ann Repp, 68, of Farrar, Missouri, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born January 23, 1952, in Ironton, Missouri, “Beth” was the daughter of Otto Leonard and Anna Mae Tinsley Simmons.
Before marrying Gary Charles Repp on January 25, 1970, she attended Fredericktown High School.
Mrs. Repp was preceded in death by sons Kristopher and Gary Shanon Repp.
Loving survivors include her husband, Gary Repp of Farrar; children Melisa of Frohna, Levi of Altenburg, and Amanda (Keith) of Altenburg; grandchildren Elizabeth, John, Brent, Dessaray, Paul, Coltin, Kris, Destiny, Shanon, and Dakota; and seven great-grandbabies Kiarra, Emmalynn, Bella, Gigi, Sophia, Christopher, and Mary.
Her true joys in life were making memories with her family. She was a loving wife of 50 years. She and Gary traveled the world. Some of the places included Germany, Alaska, and Hawaii. But her favorite place was the mountains of Colorado.
She was a tender, loving mother; a giving granny; a devoted teacher of 30 years. Her teaching journey began with fourth grade in Marquand, and the beginning were her most fond years. Many hearts have been touched throughout the years. She retired from Altenburg Public School.
She was a Sunday school teacher at Oak Ridge Baptist Church in the late 70s. She faithfully served the Lord at Sedgewickville Baptist Church. She loved when her family would join her, filling a pew and overflowing into two.
Family get-togethers were a time to celebrate love and togetherness, whether a pot roast, “Levi’s cream peas,” or roasting marshmallows to burnt crisp around a fire, and sharing smiles as childhood memories were swapped.
She endured this journey on Earth with the strength of the Lord. She was diagnosed with cancer in October of 2019, finding that the cancer had progressed in June. With the compassionate hands of SouthEast Hospice, she was able to be home the final weeks surrounded by family and friends.
Funeral services were Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Sedgewickville Baptist Church near Sedgewickville, Missouri. Burial was in the church cemetery. Hutchings Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
