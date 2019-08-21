Sarah Nicole Whitener, 18, of Perryville, Missouri died Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born January 15, 2001 in Farmington, to Gary “Cody” Whitener and Christine Ann Isenman Bishop.
Ms. Whitener was preceded in death by grandmothers Patricia Isenman and Glenda Bishop.
Survivors include her parents, Christy and Rodney Bishop of Perryville, and Gary Whitener of Ste. Genevieve; brothers Zackery Whitener, Tyler Bishop, Jesse Bishop and C.J. Bishop all of Perryville; sister Rachel Whitener of Texas; grandparents Charles Isenman of Perryville, Rodney (Sheila) Bishop of Perryville, Jim and Nancy (Whitener) Dismuke of Fredericktown, and Gary and Wanda Whitener of Ste. Genevieve.
Ms. Whitener was a 2019 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, where she ran cross country. She had recently been accepted to Clarks Summit University in Pennsylvania. She was a member of Sargent's Chapel Lutheran Church, in Sedgewickville, Missouri.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Ford & Sons Jackson Funeral Home in Jackson. Service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Ford & Sons Jackson Funeral Home in Jackson with the Rev. Jerry Bailey officiating. Burial will be at Sargent's Chapel Cemetery in Sedgewickville.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family.
