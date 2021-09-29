Savannah Maree Blaney, 10, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was born October 17, 2010, in Farmington, to Shawn Douglas Blaney and Megan Elizabeth Burrow.
Savannah was preceded in death by brother Anthony Douglas Blaney; great grandmother Elizabeth King; and great grandparents Roy and June Miller.
Survivors include her parents; brothers Lucas and Alex, both of Fredericktown; maternal grandparents Belinda and Ray Miller of Fredericktown; paternal grandmother Donna Lening of Marquand; aunt and uncle Andrea and Dustin Owens of Desloge, Missouri; God parents Ronald and Kyla Daniels of St. Louis and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Savannah was a very special little girl, having a medical condition that left her unable to do normal everyday things. She went to the fifth grade at FIS. She loved Dora the Explorer, barbie dolls, stuffed animals, Disney princess movies, dressing up, and getting pedicures. She will be greatly missed and remembered with heart felt love.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Michael officiating. A private interment will be at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.