Savannah Maree Blaney, 10, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was born October 17, 2010, in Farmington, to Shawn Douglas Blaney and Megan Elizabeth Burrow.

Savannah was preceded in death by brother Anthony Douglas Blaney; great grandmother Elizabeth King; and great grandparents Roy and June Miller.

Survivors include her parents; brothers Lucas and Alex, both of Fredericktown; maternal grandparents Belinda and Ray Miller of Fredericktown; paternal grandmother Donna Lening of Marquand; aunt and uncle Andrea and Dustin Owens of Desloge, Missouri; God parents Ronald and Kyla Daniels of St. Louis and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Savannah was a very special little girl, having a medical condition that left her unable to do normal everyday things. She went to the fifth grade at FIS. She loved Dora the Explorer, barbie dolls, stuffed animals, Disney princess movies, dressing up, and getting pedicures. She will be greatly missed and remembered with heart felt love.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Michael officiating. A private interment will be at a later date.

