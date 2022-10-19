Scott Greer Schlosser, 34, of Centerville, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Annapolis. He was born May 18, 1988, in St. Louis to John and Shari (Scott) Schlosser.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandmother, Margaret Holland and his grandfather, Mickey Schlosser.

Scott is survived by his parents John and Shari (Scott) Schlosser of Arnold; his wife Ashley (Settle) Schlosser of Centerville; grandparents Bonnie and Tom Scott of Piedmont; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends along with his special dog "Bear" and his feline companions "Monte" and "Groot."

Scott was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church of Piedmont. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved gardening of trees and plants. He enjoyed woodworking, the holidays, listening to rock music and was a movie buff. Scott will be remembered for his infectious smile and a contagious laugh. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, in Piedmont, MO officiated by Father Daniel Hirtz. Memorial donations may be made to the Proliteracy Development, 101 Wyoming Street, Syracuse, NY 13204 or to the Tourette Assn of America, FIS Lockbox 11472, 100 Grove Rd, Ste F, West Deptford, NJ 08066.