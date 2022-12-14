Seth Martin Fay, 31, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at his home in Perryville, Missouri. He was born May 10, 1991, in Norfolk, Virginia to Brian Eugene and Cinderella Sue (Schulte) Fay.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather Cinderella and Oly Olson of Baudette, Minnesota; father Brian E. Fay of Warroad, Minnesota; brothers Brian T. (Theresa) Fay of Thief River Falls, Minnesota, Benjamin (Ashley) Fay of Fairbury, Illinois and Fred (Morgan) Schulte of Nashville, Illinois; sisters Andrea (Chris) Lancaster of Bloomington, Illinois, Erica Fay of Peoria, Illinois, Samantha Mohrmann of Fergus Falls, Minnesota and Sara Schulte and significant other John Welch of Perryville, Missouri.

Seth was a United States Army veteran. He worked at the Dollar Tree in Perryville. He enjoyed woodworking, cooking, hunting, fishing; and mostly just being outdoors.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.