Shannon Crowder, 43, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021. He was born November 28, 1977 in Gallatin, Tennessee, the son of William Crowder and Paula Crowder.

Shannon was preceded in death by his mother, and grandparents William Noble and Lorene Crowder.

Shannon is survived by his wife Angie Crowder, whom he married May 5, 2006 in Franklin, Kentucky son Damien Crowder; daughters Cassie Greer, Cara (Danny Jeffrey) Greer, Baileigh (Zane Gaither) Crowder, Allyson Crowder, and Abbigael Crowder; brother Shane (Brandy) Crowder; sister Tammy Hudson; and five grandchildren Skylar Greer, Katrina Home, Ashlyn Kizer, Scarlett Truesdale and Parker Jeffrey.

Shannon enjoyed riding side by sides, being with family, working on cars and working out with his brother.

Funeral services were Friday, August 20, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.