Sharon Darlene Gunter

Obits

Sharon Darlene Gunter, 68, died Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was born January 16, 1953 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Raymond and Violet Geraldine Weston.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Roger Weston, Dennis Weston and Darrell Weston.

Darlene is survived by her husband Van Gunter; son Van Steven (Jennifer) Gunter Jr.; daughter Kimberly Sue (Fred) Henry; and grandchildren Van Alexander Gunter and Summer Womack.

Darlene worked as a cook. She also worked at Amerimart and was known as a “people person.”

