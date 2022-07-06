Sharon Kay Guinn, 77, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born June 30, 1945, in Ironton, Missouri to Willard Clayton and Lavada Leona (Shaw) Smith.

She married Jim Guinn June 8, 1963, at the Assembly of God Church in Fredericktown. He survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include daughter and son-in-law Jamie and Doug Stevens of Fredericktown and grandson Alex Stevens and wife Angie of Topeka, Kansas.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Guinn was preceded in death by brother Mark Smith and sister Tonya Tucker.

Sharon was a homemaker. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and being with her family. She attended the Assembly of God Church in Fredericktown.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., also on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Snowdenville Cemetery near Fredericktown.