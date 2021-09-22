Sheila Lynn Kharfaoui, 51, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, died Friday, September 17, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. She was born November 18, 1969, in Farmington, a daughter of the Rev. Donald Lee and May (Bellew) Grindstaff.
On November 18, 1990, she married David Wayne Province. He survives in Irondale, Missouri.
Other survivors include her mother May Leonard of Farmington; children Allison Province of Terre du Lac, Abby Stacy of Fredericktown, Alexia Stacy of Terre du Lac, Mathew Stacy of Fredericktown and Luke Stacy of Dora, Missouri; sister Donna Obolla and significant other Bob Underwood of Bonne Terre; brothers Donald Ray (Shelia) Grindstaff of Park Hills, Missouri and Harold Lee (Jodi) Grindstaff of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; and step brother Jackie Lynn (Barbara) Leonard of Peachtree, Georgia.
She is preceded in death by her father the Rev. Donald Grindstaff, brother Lonnie Grindstaff, and stepfather Lefty Leonard.
Sheila worked for Pyramid Home Health. She enjoyed singing and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Hurryville Freewill Baptist Church in Farmington.
Funeral services were Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Bob Thebeau officiating. Interment was at the Central Community Cemetery near Fredericktown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.