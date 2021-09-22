Sheila Lynn Kharfaoui, 51, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, died Friday, September 17, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. She was born November 18, 1969, in Farmington, a daughter of the Rev. Donald Lee and May (Bellew) Grindstaff.

On November 18, 1990, she married David Wayne Province. He survives in Irondale, Missouri.

Other survivors include her mother May Leonard of Farmington; children Allison Province of Terre du Lac, Abby Stacy of Fredericktown, Alexia Stacy of Terre du Lac, Mathew Stacy of Fredericktown and Luke Stacy of Dora, Missouri; sister Donna Obolla and significant other Bob Underwood of Bonne Terre; brothers Donald Ray (Shelia) Grindstaff of Park Hills, Missouri and Harold Lee (Jodi) Grindstaff of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; and step brother Jackie Lynn (Barbara) Leonard of Peachtree, Georgia.

She is preceded in death by her father the Rev. Donald Grindstaff, brother Lonnie Grindstaff, and stepfather Lefty Leonard.

Sheila worked for Pyramid Home Health. She enjoyed singing and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Hurryville Freewill Baptist Church in Farmington.

Funeral services were Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Bob Thebeau officiating. Interment was at the Central Community Cemetery near Fredericktown.

