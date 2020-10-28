Sheila Pacinda, 91, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born August 17, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York, a daughter of Harry and Faye (Snapper) Grunor.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

She is survived by her sons Robert “Bob” Joiner and significant other Sue Batson of Imperial, Missouri, Andy (Sarah) Pacinda of Fredericktown, Ricky (Christina) Pacinda of Green Valley, Arizona and Neil “Butch (Patty) Joiner of Patton, Missouri; daughters Ronni Francis of Toledo, Ohio and Sherry (Jason) Williams of Nashville, Tennessee; fourteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Sheila was homemaker. She enjoyed traveling and visiting with people.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

