Twins Shelton Eugene “Hunter” Sikes and Steven Michael “Catfish” Sikes, nine months old, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022. They were born April 9, 2021, in St. Louis, the sons of Curtis Sikes and Julie Crawford.

Shelton and Steven were preceded in death by their parents.

Shelton and Steven are survived by brothers Ben Crawford, Trenton Crawford, Talor Crawford, Steven Crawford, and Mason Sikes; and sisters Elizabeth Crawford and Tristyn Sikes.

Shelton was especially attached to his mom Julie, and Steven was especially attached to his dad Curtis.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

