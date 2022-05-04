Sherrie Dale Baker, 81, of Jackson, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He was born December 29, 1940, in Glen Alen, Missouri, to Luther and Susie Irene Ashcraft.

Mr. Baker and Karen “Kay” Maloney were married March 5, 1967, at Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ivan (Joyce) Baker and Gary Baker.

Loving survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, Kay Baker of Jackson; children Scottie Baker (Marilyn Meisenheimer) of Jackson and Susan (Chris) Welch of Jackson; grandchildren Derek Cook, Chelsey Laurentius, Morgan (Logan) Harris, Jarrett Baker, Courtney (Andrew) Fuwell, and Cash Westbrook; great-grandchildren Texlynn and Oaklyn; sister-in-law Melva Baker; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law, and friends.

Sherrie was raised in Fredericktown, and was a graduate of Fredericktown High School. Sherrie honorably served in the U.S. Air Force from August 13, 1962, to August 12, 1966. He was an inventory management specialist, responsible for “Fly Away Kits." His stations included Turkey, Thailand, Japan, Spain, and the Azores. He also served two years in the Air Force Reserve.

Sherrie worked many years as the Superintendent at Kimbeland Country Club in Jackson and was later employed at Bent Creek Golf Course in grounds maintenance. He was an avid gardener, hunter, and fisherman. He especially enjoyed getting away to his farm and would often hunt there too.

Sherrie was a longtime member of Shawnee Hills Baptist Church in Jackson.

Funeral services were Friday, April 29, 2022, at Shawnee Hills Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Estes officiating.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Commemorative Air Force or the American Diabetes Association.

