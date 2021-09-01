Shirley Ann Fox, 91, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. Shirley was born February 24, 1930, in Calumet, Oklahoma to Harry Samuel Coleman and Ima Leona (Jernigan) Coleman.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Paul B. Fox; son Michael Fox; sisters Fern Grass, Gladys Jones, Fledia Bohanan and Virgie Coleman; brothers Merle, Montie, Harry S. Jr. and Calvin Coleman; sister-in-law Elaine Washington; and two brother-in-laws Walter C. Fox Jr. and Melvin Fox.

Survivors include her daughter Imaletta Bridges; daughter-in-law Carla Fox and grandchildren: Chris Fox (Whitney), Mark Fox (Kimber), Scott Fox (Misty), Kristina Bridges, Missy Hennen (Billy), David Parmer (Selena) and Spring Fox; great grandchildren Ellea, Melanie, Shaleigh, Zachary, Lyndi, Jaelyn, Ashlie, Alivia, Akenzi, Savannah, Samantha, Shania, Seth, Ethan, Jessica, Hunter, Bridget, Cameron, Kayla, Halie and Mason; great-great grandchildren Za’Riah, Aubriel, Ah’Marion, Stori, Terez Jr., Ja’Dore, Tristan, Saylor, Kaleb and Colby; brother-in-law Olin Fox; and sisters-in-law Dorothy Jones and Phyllis Adams.

Funeral services were Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Sedalia, Missouri with Pastor Chris Guffy officiating. Interment was at Crown Hill Cemetery, in Sedalia. Pallbearers were Chris Fox, Mark Fox, Sam Schroder, Seth Fox, Austin Schultz, Brandon Baker and honorary pallbearer Daniel Scott Fox.

