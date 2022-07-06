Shirley F. Hamilton, 85, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was born December 4, 1936, at Green’s Chapel, the daughter of Glen and Dorothy Miller.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Earl Hamilton whom she married February 26, 1954, in Minimum, Missouri; daughter Debra K. Hamilton; and brothers Harold "Bud" Miller, and Gary Miller.

Shirley is survived by daughters Donna (Dean) Gipson, Darla (Paul) Whitacre, and Dana (Larry) Brewington; brothers Donald (Carol) Miller, Rick (Lisa) Miller, and Mike (Brenda) Miller; sisters Judy (Ron) Berry, Barb (Jerry) Baker, Ellen Miller; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren.

Shirley was as member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed her family, church, gardening, and traveling.

Funeral services were Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was at New Home Saco Cemetery.