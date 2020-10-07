Shirley J. England, 61, of Cherryville, Missouri (formerly of Fredericktown) died Saturday September 26, 2020, at her home. She was born March 28, 1959, in Fredericktown, the daughter of Hazel (Smith) and Wilber Barton Jr.

June 5, 2013, she married the love of her life, Steven G. England in Cherryville.

Mrs. England was preceded in death by her father.

In addition to her mother and husband of seven years, Shirley is survived by daughters Robbyn (Garrett) Lemons and Rachel (Lewis) Martin; sister Dianne Marquez and friend Benny Giaratiano; brothers, Mark, Willie and Danny (Brenda) Barton; grandchildren, Leia, Destiny, Trusten, Hydee, Kyler, Makalynn and Ciara; mother-in-law Dixie Bobbitt and brother-in-law Stacey England.

Shirley will be missed greatly by her family, friends and anyone who knew and loved her. She loved working with her flowers and gardening in the summertime. Shirley loved her dog "Fancy" and spent hours talking to and teaching her.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Cherryville Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.