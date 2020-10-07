Shirley J. England, 61, of Cherryville, Missouri (formerly of Fredericktown) died Saturday September 26, 2020, at her home. She was born March 28, 1959, in Fredericktown, the daughter of Hazel (Smith) and Wilber Barton Jr.
June 5, 2013, she married the love of her life, Steven G. England in Cherryville.
Mrs. England was preceded in death by her father.
In addition to her mother and husband of seven years, Shirley is survived by daughters Robbyn (Garrett) Lemons and Rachel (Lewis) Martin; sister Dianne Marquez and friend Benny Giaratiano; brothers, Mark, Willie and Danny (Brenda) Barton; grandchildren, Leia, Destiny, Trusten, Hydee, Kyler, Makalynn and Ciara; mother-in-law Dixie Bobbitt and brother-in-law Stacey England.
Shirley will be missed greatly by her family, friends and anyone who knew and loved her. She loved working with her flowers and gardening in the summertime. Shirley loved her dog "Fancy" and spent hours talking to and teaching her.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Cherryville Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.