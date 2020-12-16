Shirley J. Whitener, 83, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at her daughters’ home in St. Charles, Missouri. She was born November 27, 1937 in Zion, Missouri, the daughter of Odus F. and Jewell I. (Kemp) Cloninger.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harold Whitener whom she married October 9, 1954 in Zion; son Rick Whitener; brother Dennis Cloninger; sister Mae Cloninger Ward; and granddaughter Caitlin Whitener.

Survivors include sons Steve Whitener, Michael Whitener and Mark Whitener; daughters Kathy Whitener Cooper and Tracy Whitener Simpson; adopted daughter Tracy Francis; grandchildren Kourtney Hasec, Kyley Huntleigh, Clay Whitener, Taylor Whitener, Sean Simpson, Stephanie Simpson, Elaina Simpson, and Ethan Simpson; and great grandchildren Dion Henegar, Jason Whitener, Aaron Whitener, Peyton Whitener, Ethan Whitener, Laila Huntleigh Quinn Huntleigh, and Warner Mc Glaughlin.

Shirley was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed genealogy.

Funeral services were Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Berry officiating. Interment was at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

