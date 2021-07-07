Shirley Lee Duncan, 81, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born November 25, 1939 at Summersville, Missouri, the daughter of Arthur Lee and Letha Marie (Henson) Berry.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband William Ernie Duncan whom she married January 21, 1962 in Buckhorn, Missouri; and a, sister Phyllis Jean Pirtle.

Shirley is survived by her son Ronald Duncan (Teresa); brother Alfred Berry (Elaine); sisters Naomi Berry and Betty Bobeen; grandchildren Ashley Tinsley, Austin Duncan and Shaina Duncan; and great grandchildren Riley Schemel, McKenna Schemel, Victoria Ray, Jeffery Cox and Lachlin Duncan.

Shirley was a member of the Assembly of God Church and enjoyed reading, quilting and crocheting.

Funeral services were July 3, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Jason Henson officiating. Interment was in Yount Cemetery, in Perry County, Missouri.

