Shirley Lee “Nana” Bollinger, 84, died Monday, January 9, 2023. She was born August 12, 1938, at Osceola, Arkansas, the daughter of Vernon G. and Lillie Mae Walker.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Roger Bollinger, whom she married March 5, 1976, in Farmington; her parents; siblings Bobbie Lasters, Randy Walker, and Betty Walker; children Tonia Foss, D’Wayne Johnson, Roger Bollinger II; grandchildren Fallon Foss, Roger Bollinger III, and Shawn Bollinger; and great-grandchild Allie Clark.

Shirley is survived by daughters Vicki (Steve) McKinnis, Robin Yount, and Lisa (Dan) Slinkard; sister Pat Duke; eighteen grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Shirley was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and she was a well-known member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed dancing, singing, writing poems, and making flower arrangements. She loved, loved, loved to shop, and always enjoyed having company. Everyone that knew Nana knew that she was always the life of the party.

Funeral services were Friday, January 13, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Pettey officiating. Interment was held in Christian Cemetery.