Shirley Mae Aslinger, 83, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at her home near Patton, Missouri. She was born February 13, 1938, in East St. Louis, Illinois to Anthony Frank and Florence Margaret (Chalk) Korecky.

She married Harold Glenwood Aslinger November 17, 1956. He survives at the home.

Other survivors include son Harold Gene Aslinger of Patton; daughters Sheila Miller of Cherokee Pass and Diana Brewington of Fredericktown; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Aslinger was preceded in death by son Douglas Aslinger and brother Raymond “Butch” Dillow.

Shirley owned and operated the Pioneer Western Wear & More retail store in Fredericktown for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, working Find a Word books, bible study and going to church at Liberty Methodist Church near Marquand.

Funeral services were Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Liberty Methodist Church with Pastor Jamie Hovis officiating. Interment was at Union Light Cemetery near Patton.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.