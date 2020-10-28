Shirley Mae Copeland, 64, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at Riverview on the Park Nursing home in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. She was born October 16, 1956 in St. Louis, the daughter Jesse and Beverly Jane (Stewart) Lewis.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Bobby Lewis.

Shirley is survived by son Nathan (Angela) Copeland of Fredericktown and daughter Nadia Moore of Piggott, Arkansas; brothers James, Jerry and Dave Lewis; and four grandchildren.

Shirley was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She enjoyed reading the Bible, spending time with grandchildren, board games, and watching birds.

A graveside service was held Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Christian Cemetery.

