Shirley Mae “Shoutin Shirley” Mills, 87, of Boonville, Missouri (formerly of Patton, Missouri), died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Ashley Manor Care Center in Boonville, Missouri. She was born March 13, 1935, in St. Ann, Missouri to Howard and Lea Derek.

On December 24, 1954, in Marble Hill, she married William Garth “Bill” Mills. He preceded her in death January 25, 2020.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by sons Stephen Mills and Bud Mills; daughter Marty Allen; grandsons Josh Mills and Pete Peterson; and granddaughter Jessica Peterson.

Shirley is survived by daughter Sharon Peterson of New Franklin, Missouri; grandchildren Heather (Phillip) Mize, Linzie Mills, Lacey Mills, Nick (Stephanie) Mills, and Mike Peterson; seventeen great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

Shirley worked at Heritage Hills Nursing Home in Patton as a Level 1 Med Tech. She enjoyed cooking, drawing, and taking care of her family. Shirley loved the Lord and loved going to church where she was a member of Patton Outreach Church in Patton.

Funeral services were Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Patton Outreach Church in Patton, Missouri with Bro. Doyle Williamson officiating. Interment was at Union Light Cemetery near Marquand.