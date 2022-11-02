Shirley Robinson, 79, of Jefferson, Texas (formerly of Marquand) died September 28, 2022. She was born November 1, 1942, to Charles Edgar “Ed” and Leona St. Clair.

Shirley married Les Robinson and they had one son, Curtis Robinson.

In addition to Curtis, Mrs. Robinson is survived by sisters Rosie Mouser, Carol Isaac, Peggy Hargus and Brenda Joplin; and brothers Robert St. Clair, Larry St. Clair and Michael St. Clair.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brothers Bud St. Clair and Junior St. Clair.

Graveside services were Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Webb-Yount Cemetery near Marquand.