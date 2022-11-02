 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley Robinson

  • Updated
  • 0
Obits

Shirley Robinson, 79, of Jefferson, Texas (formerly of Marquand) died September 28, 2022. She was born November 1, 1942, to Charles Edgar “Ed” and Leona St. Clair.

Shirley married Les Robinson and they had one son, Curtis Robinson.

In addition to Curtis, Mrs. Robinson is survived by sisters Rosie Mouser, Carol Isaac, Peggy Hargus and Brenda Joplin; and brothers Robert St. Clair, Larry St. Clair and Michael St. Clair.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brothers Bud St. Clair and Junior St. Clair.

Graveside services were Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Webb-Yount Cemetery near Marquand.

wilson-funeral-home.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News