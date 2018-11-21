Try 3 months for $3
Shirley Sue Shafer, 72, died November 6, 2018. She was born June 1, 1946 at Pemiscot County, Missouri, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Denny) Pipkens.

Shirley was preceded in death by her father and sister Patricia Ann Pipkens.

She is survived by her husband Tommy who she married April 2, 2016; brothers Donald (Barb) Pipkens, Dan (Lisa) Pipkens, and Anthony (Brittany) Pipkens; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Shirley was of the Pentecostal faith and enjoyed sewing, quilting, and photography.

Funeral services were Monday, November 12, 2018, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Nathaniel Molter officiating. Interment was in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery .

