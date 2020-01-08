{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Silas Ray Daggs, age four months, of Piedmont, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital in Poplar Bluff.

Silas was born on August 16, 2019 in Poplar Bluff, a son of Nicholas Murdoc and Sara Michelle (Vaughn) Daggs.

He is survived by his parents Nick and Sara Daggs of Piedmont; grandfather Jimmy Daggs also of Piemont and grandmother Louise Daggs of Texas.

A private memorial may be held at a later date.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

