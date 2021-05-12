Sondra Marie Rogers, 54, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, died Friday, April 30, 2021 at Sheridan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Care Center in Sheridan, Arkansas. She was born October 2, 1966 in St. Louis, to Harold Sr. and Sandra (Gatlin) Swiney.
In June 2008 she married Charles Allen Rogers. He survives in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
Other survivors include her mother Sandra (Roger) St. Clair of Fredericktown; brother Harold Sr. (Susan) Swiney of Middlebrook, Missouri; sister Regina (Marty) St. Clair of Patton, Missouri; half brothers Christopher Swiney of Searcy, Arkansas and Eddie (Debra) Swiney of Dupo, Illinois; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Mrs Rogers was preceded in death by her father Harold Swiney Sr.; son Jessie James St. Clair; daughter Charity Lynn St. Clair; sister Toya Moore; an infant brother; half brother Scott Swiney; grandparents Charles and Flossy Swiney and Elmer and Azzie Lee Gatlin.
Sondra worked at Brown Shoe in Fredericktown. She enjoyed listening to music and watching wrestling; also spending time outdoors with her family and friends.
Funeral services were Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Robert Adams officiating. Interment was at the Christian Cemetery in Fredericktown.
