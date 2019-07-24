{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Sonya Marie Frymire, 50, died Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born May 29, 1969 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Jesse Calvin and Patricia Rose Starkey.

Sonya was preceded in death by her father; Aunt Henrietta Crook; sister Tammy Starkey; and her dog "Pedro."

Sonya is survived by son Joshua (Tia) Frymire; daughter Kayla (Mark Grammer) Frymire; brother Jeffrey Wells; sisters Lori Starkey Matlock and Valerie Phipps; and her grandpuppies "Cash" and "Abby."

Sonya was of the Christian Faith, and enjoyed sewing, gardening, church, and cooking.

Funeral services were Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Celebrate
the life of: Sonya Marie Frymire
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments