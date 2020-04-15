Spencer “Craig” Blanchard
0 comments

Spencer “Craig” Blanchard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Spencer “Craig” Blanchard, 63, died Thursday, April 2 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born July 17, 1956 in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Spencer J. and Eleanor T. Blanchard.

Craig was preceded in death by his father and sister Teresa Blanchard.

Craig is survived by his wife Joanne Blanchard, whom he married December 11, 1976 at Ebenezer Church in Oregon, Illinois; his mother; daughter Carrie Blanchard; grandchildren Jessica Camling and Rebecca Marchal; and nephews Mark Webster and Matthew Webster.

Craig was of the Christian Faith. He was retired from the U.S. Army Reserves where he attained the rank of Master Sergeant. Craig volunteered for state disasters. He enjoyed carpentry and spending time with his friends and family.

Burial was April 6, 2020, in Ebenezer Cemetery in Oregon, and a memorial service is to be scheduled at a later time this year.

follisandsonsfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Spencer Blanchard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News