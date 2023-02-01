Stacy Lynn Watts, 54, of Patton, Missouri, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at her home in Patton, Missouri. She was born June 3, 1968, in St. Louis, a daughter of James Heironimus and Cheryl Sue Thurman.

She married Jesse LeRoy Watts May 2, 1998, in St. Charles, Missouri. He survives at the home.

Other survivors include son Mark Watts of Bonne Terre, Missouri; her father and stepmother James (Shirley) Heironimus of St. Charles, Missouri; sister Nicole Heironimus of Florissant, Missouri; brother Michael Mohan of Illinois; and grandchildren Liam and Keecan Watts, both of Bonne Terre.

She was proceeded in death by her mother and stepfather James Baker.

Stacy was an administrator for the Everyday Boxers Dog Club. She was also a member of Crossroads Recovery Group in Marble Hill, Missouri. She had worked for Rothman Furniture in O’Fallon, Missouri for several years.

There are no formal services scheduled at this time.