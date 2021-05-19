 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stanley Baron Shryock
0 comments

Stanley Baron Shryock

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Stanley Baron Shryock, 83, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Fredericktown. He was born September 13, 1937 in Cornwall, Missouri, the son of Stanley E. and Margaret (Dowd) Shryock.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Judith Ann (Watkins) Shryock whom he married August 11, 1961; and his brother Lee Shryock.

Survivors include sons Randy (Donna) Shryock of Wildwood, Mo. and Richard (Jamie) Shryock of Crystal City, Mo.; brother Tom Shryock of Columbia, Mo.; and grandchildren Nathan Shryock, Andrew Shryock, Jonathan Shryock and Tyler Friedmeyer.

Stanley enjoyed hunting, fishing, Thursday night dinners and dogs.

A memorial service will be Friday, May 21, 2021, at Follis Place of Madison County.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News