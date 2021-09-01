 Skip to main content
Stephanie Sue McDowell
Obits

Stephanie Sue McDowell, 44, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in Farmington. She was born December 29, 1976 in St. Louis, the daughter of Beverly and Dwayne Tilk.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Geraldine Dicus; grandmother Stella Rehkop; aunt Penny Pulliam; uncle Steve Rehkop; aunt Patty Ball; and grandfather Art Rehkop.

Stephanie is survived by her husband Charles McDowell whom she married August 7, 1999 at Twin Oaks Church; children Connor McDowell and Emily McDowell. Father-in-law Willis McDowell and Father-in-law Daniel Dicus, Brother-in-law Wesley (Becky) McDowell, Sisters Melissa (DeWayne) Jordan, Jennifer (Timothy) Steska and Heather (Billy) Flanagan. Grand Dog Cash. Nieces and Nephews Cory, Colton, Carter Jordan, Caleb (Paige) Steska, Halle (Tyler) Thompson, Gracie (Brendan Welker) Flanagan, Ethan Flanagan, Seth McDowell, Luke McDowell. Half sisters Tina and Terri Huelsman.

Stephanie was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed Karaoke, side by side riding, camping, and family gatherings.

Funeral services were Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Steve Tinsley officiating. Interment was in Snowdenvile Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

