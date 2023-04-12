Stephen Glenwood Tripp, 63, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home near Fredericktown. He was born January 19, 1960, in Bonne Terre, Missouri to Glenwood and Patsy (Cox) Tripp.

Mr. Tripp married Pamela Marie Senter December 7, 1996, in Fredericktown. She survives in Fredericktown.

Other survives include children Billy (Audreona) Tripp of Farmington, Missouri, Matthew Grissom of Farmington, April (Brandon) Watson of Fredericktown, Tiffany (Corey) Tesreau of Fredericktown, Julia (Donny) Ayers of Farmington; stepdaughters Lacey Mills and Linzie Mills, both of Fredericktown; mother Patsy Orr of Fredericktown; sisters Kathryn (John) Bruton of Farmington and Elizabeth Tripp of Fredericktown; stepbrother Alan (Ginny) Orr of Oconto, Wisconsin; stepsister Leisa Herbst of Farmington and twelve grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father Glenwood and stepbrother Jeff Orr.

Stephen was an automobile mechanic. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, horseback riding, lawn mower racing and being with his family.

Funeral services were Monday, April 10, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington.