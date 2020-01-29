{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Stephen "Steve" Parsons, 72, died January 24, 2020 at NHC Nursing Center in Desloge. He was born July 17, 1947 in Fredericktown, the son of Rose Marie Parsons.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother and brothers Dan Parsons and Eric Parsons.

Steve is survived by son Daniel Parsons, Joseph Boyer; daughters Jacqueline Thomson and fiance Roland Lindsey and Stephanie Mast; and numerous grandchildren.

Steve enjoyed fishing, skeet shooting and music.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Parsons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

follisandsonsfh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments