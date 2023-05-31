Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Steven Allen Morrison, 65, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Riverview at the Park Nursing Home in Ste. Genevieve. He was born June 20, 1957, the son of Allen DeWayne and Zelda (Verble) Morrison.

Mr. Morrison married Jeanne "Susie" Wagganer June 11, 1983. She survives.

Other survivors include half sister Jackie Lynn; brother-in-law Jerry Shoemaker; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Morrison was preceded in death by his parents; sister Sherrie Shoemaker; nephew Johnny Allen Shoemaker; and his brother-in-law Oscar William Castens.

Steven attended HVAC trade school in 2016 and became certified in this occupation. He worked for Pepsi Corporation at one time. Later, he began his own business in the HVAC and refrigeration services.

Steven and Jeanne "Susie" lived in Missoula, Montana for 1.5 years before returning to Missouri to help with his family. He enjoyed deer hunting, tinkering in his garage, barbecues, playing with his dogs, and sitting on his porch talking with neighbors.

There will be no services at this time. Jeanne "Susie" has requested any donations be made to the charity or cause of your choice.