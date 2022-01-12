 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steven Curtis Sikes

  • 0
Obits

Steven Curtis Sikes, 33, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He was born November 29, 1988 in Fredericktown, the son of Steven L. and Rita M. Sikes.

Curtis was preceded in death by his significant other Julie Crawford; twin boys Steven Michael and Shelton Eugene Sikes; grandparents Leroy Sikes, Shirley Sikes, Clarence King, and Lenora King; and nephew Isaiah Sikes.

Curtis is survived by his parents; son Mason Sikes; daughter Tristyn Sikes; and sister Stephanie Sikes.

Curtis enjoyed being with his children, fishing, hunting, and his family.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News