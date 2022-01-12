Steven Curtis Sikes, 33, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He was born November 29, 1988 in Fredericktown, the son of Steven L. and Rita M. Sikes.
Curtis was preceded in death by his significant other Julie Crawford; twin boys Steven Michael and Shelton Eugene Sikes; grandparents Leroy Sikes, Shirley Sikes, Clarence King, and Lenora King; and nephew Isaiah Sikes.
Curtis is survived by his parents; son Mason Sikes; daughter Tristyn Sikes; and sister Stephanie Sikes.
Curtis enjoyed being with his children, fishing, hunting, and his family.
Funeral services were Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.