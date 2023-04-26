Steven Ray Pirtle, 68, died Tuesday, April 19, 2023, in Farmington He was born June 25, 1954 in Fredericktown, the son of Floyd Ray and Lela Maybeth (Chapman) Pirtle.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents.

Steven is survived by his wife Charlotte (Wells) Pirtle whom he married May 6, 1977 in Fredericktown; sons Jeremy (Sara) Pirtle and Justin Pirtle; siblings Stanley Pirtle, Shelby Pirtle, Stuart “Butch” Pirtle, Sue Ellyn Reitzel, Sally Hovis; and Sherri Reed; and grandchildren Samuel Pirtle, Jacob Pirtle and Connor Pirtle.

Steven was a member of Copper Mines Free Will Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, turkey hunting and spending time in the garage.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel.