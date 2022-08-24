Steven “Steve” Keith Kindlesparger, 73, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home in Fredericktown. He was born August 25, 1948 to Leroy “Pops” Kindlesparger and Dolores “Babe” Koester in St. Louis.

Steve served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and later worked many years in the HVAC industry. On April 2, 2011, he married Patricia “Patty” Quick.

Steve enjoyed the simplest pleasures in life, such as spending time with family, hunting, fishing, and could often be found tinkering in his shop. Steve was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.

Survivors include his wife, Patty Kindlesparger; brothers Gary and Aaron Kindlesparger; son Steven “Todd” (Wendy) Kindlesparger; daughters Laura (Wayne) Wilson, Tabbitha Stuckey, Sheri (Shane) Metcalf, and Jessica Horwitz; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel.