Sue Tomlinson, 60, died Thursday, June 1, 2023. She was born April 29, 1963, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the daughter of Jerry and Judy Boisseau.

Sue was preceded in death by her father.

Sue is survived by her son Anthony (Danielle) Tomlinson; daughter Niki (Kyle) Rogers; and grandchildren, Kezaray Rogers, Maggie Gallagher, and Samuel Tomlinson.

Sue was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed being with her grandkids, emergency medicine, her dog and cats, traveling, the beach, and she loved flamingos.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m., at Follis & Sons Chapel.