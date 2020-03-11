Susan Gail Bowling
Susan Gail Bowling, 69, died Monday, March 2, 2020 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She was born July 26, 1950 in Bismarck, Missouri, the daughter of James and Catherine (King) Jarvis.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Chrissy; two sisters and two brothers.

Susan is survived by her husband Delmar Bowling whom she married December 1, 1987 in Fredericktown sons Richard “Pheby” Dettmer of Jackson, Mo. and Darian (Sandra) Bowling of Fredericktown; daughter MaDonna Reasons of Warrenton, Mo.; brothers Dave Jarvis and Teddy (Paulette) Jarvis; sisters Ava Thompson, Crina (Mike) Storey, Jane (Harold) Lashley and Cindy Gowen; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Susan enjoyed bingo, fishing, St. Louis Cardinals and spending time with grandkids.

Funeral services were Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment: Timber Ridge Cemetery

follisandsonsfh.com

