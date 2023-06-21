Susan Lee “Susie” Wilkening, 67, died Monday, May 15, 2023 in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. She was born May 17, 1955 in Lexington, Kentucky, the daughter of Dr. Ralph and Mary “Ann” (Moss) Gullett.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John (Moss) Gullett.

Susie is survived by her husband Mike Wilkening of Santa Rosa Beach; sister Linda Tallent of Destin, Florida; brother Ralph Gullett Jr. of Los Angeles, California; brother-in-law Terry Tallent of Destin; nieces Julie Griffin of Decatur, Georgia and Laura Tallent of St Louis; and grandnephews Sam and Theo Griffin.

Susie graduated from Fredericktown High School and received a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Southeast Missouri State University. She married her long-time love Michael Wilkening and they resided in and around Atlanta, Georgia for many years before retiring to Destin.

Susie was a life-long teacher and loved helping children. She and Mike also enjoyed many years traveling, attending concerts, exercising, and staying fit. Susie loved aerobics and was a coffee and music connoisseur. She loved baking and trying desserts. She was an incredible aunt to her nieces and great nephews. She had a wonderful smile and laugh for everyone and will be greatly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at noon, Friday, June 30, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Fredericktown, followed by interment at Marcus Memorial Park.