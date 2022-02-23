 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suzanne Mae Sitze

  • 0
Obits

Suzanne Mae Sitze, 72, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at her home in Farmington. She was born September 2, 1949 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Alvin and Alma (Miller) Hinkle.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Carl Sitze; sister Palma Mitchell; and brother Clive Hinkle.

Suzanne was survived by her daughters Cateena and Kris Pippin of Farmington and Beverly Hinkle of Ironton, Missouri; brothers Cletus (Judy) Hinkle of Annapolis, Missouri and Doyal (Sherry) Hinkle of Fredericktown; sisters Sally and Dwayne Gipson of Marquand, Ruth and Elmo Griggs of Annapolis, and Marilyn and Mike Royer of Fredericktown; grandchildren Dustin Hinkle of Ironton, Paul Turner of Ironton, Kristeena and Levi Smallen of Farmington, Kristopher Pippin of Farmington, Bradley Mayes of Desloge, Mo., and Franklin Mayes of Doe Run, Mo.; and great grandchildren Collin, Maddie, Carson, Amelia, Carter, Sadie, Avery and Greyson.

Suzanne was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed fishing, hunting and bowling.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News