Suzanne Mae Sitze, 72, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at her home in Farmington. She was born September 2, 1949 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Alvin and Alma (Miller) Hinkle.

Suzanne was survived by her daughters Cateena and Kris Pippin of Farmington and Beverly Hinkle of Ironton, Missouri; brothers Cletus (Judy) Hinkle of Annapolis, Missouri and Doyal (Sherry) Hinkle of Fredericktown; sisters Sally and Dwayne Gipson of Marquand, Ruth and Elmo Griggs of Annapolis, and Marilyn and Mike Royer of Fredericktown; grandchildren Dustin Hinkle of Ironton, Paul Turner of Ironton, Kristeena and Levi Smallen of Farmington, Kristopher Pippin of Farmington, Bradley Mayes of Desloge, Mo., and Franklin Mayes of Doe Run, Mo.; and great grandchildren Collin, Maddie, Carson, Amelia, Carter, Sadie, Avery and Greyson.