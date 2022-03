Sylvia Jean Kirsop, 56, died Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born June 20, 1965 in Ft. Hood, Texas, the daughter of Charles Richard Stewart and Karen Marie Kirsop.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her father.

Sylvia is survived by sons Daniel (Druscilla) Nick and Kenneth P. Kirsop; daughter Justina Burnett; brother Kenneth Charles (Emily) Kirsop; sisters Cecilia (Rick) Mars, Cynthia Gazda, and Karen Marie Kirsop; and grandchildren Evelynn, Cheyenne, William, and Warren.

Sylvia was very family oriented. She enjoyed scuba diving and loved to barbecue.